Tree clearance work begins on Berry Hill Quarry site

Work has started to stabilise a quarry face at a Mansfield beauty spot.

Mansfield District Council has started works to chop down trees at the top of a cliff in a bid to prevent rock falls at the former Berry Hill Quarry site.

The authority will create an access road for heavy goods vehicles to deliver materials to carry out work to make the cliffs safe for houses beneath.

The works to clear vegetation to make way for the access road began on January 21, and are expected to last for three weeks.

A drain survey will then be carried out.

Residents started a petition in February 2018, which reached 741 signatures.

Campaigners said there was already a suitable access road at the bottom of the quarry cliff face.

At the time, James Young of Berry Hill Road above the quarry said: “They are planning to repair the rock face but they are going about it the wrong way.

“They want to clear all the trees to allow access for heavy plant equipment to repair the cliff face but it is absolute madness.

“It would make far more sense to repair it from below - there is already access there .

"The trees they are going to cut down are right at the back of my property."