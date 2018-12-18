Travellers set up camp in Rainworth

The travellers arrived on the land by Rainworth Petanque Club, on Old Rufford Pit Lane on December 11.

Mark Spencer, MP for Newark and Sherwood said: “I’m concerned to hear about the traveller camp that has set up in Rainworth, and frankly quite disappointed.

“If traveller communities are law abiding and set up on legal designated areas then I don’t think people would have a problem, but I think it’s important that, if their actions are illegal, they are dealt with by the local authorities. If it turns out the travellers are set up illegally, I hope that when the owner of the land is found they take robust action to get the travellers removed.

“Whilst I haven’t yet been contacted by any residents of Rainworth about the camp, I would say that if any local residents have concerns about it in anyway, to contact either the Police, the Local Council or myself.

“In terms of what I can do as an MP, I think it’s clear that on a national level, the government needs to consider further legislation that allows people to take stronger action against illegal travellers camps being set up, and this would be something I would look to support in the future.”

A spokesman for Newark and Sherwood District Council said: “We have carried out welfare checks and are liaising with the land owner.”

Residents opposed a planning application for travellers to pitch up to nine caravans in the village last year.

This is not the first time the wider north Nottinghamshire area has been subject to traveller encampments.

Earlier this summer there were encampments on Fisher Lane Park, Spider Park, Ransom Wood and Sherwood Oaks Business Park in Mansfield, as well as several parks in Ashfield including Sutton Lawn on several occasions.

More recently, travellers have pitched up in Sherwood Forest, Oak tree leisure centre and Vicar Water Country Park.

