Travellers illegally park on Mansfield GP surgery car park

Staff at a Mansfield surgery fear disruption for patients after travellers blocked its car park.

Caravans and trailers arrived on the site at Sandy Lane on Sunday night parking across the car park.

A member of staff at the surgery said : “One of them told us they were tarmacing in the area and would move on but they are still there and causing a nuisance for patients, particularly disabled people who want to use Dr Mesud’s surgery.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said; “We are aware of the site and are supporting Mansfield District Council and the landowners as they look at their legal options. The Neighbourhood team have attended this morning to ensure vehicles are not causing an obstruction.”

More when we have it.