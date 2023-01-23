Work set to begin on snarled-up roundabout near Mansfield, according to MP

In a video shot at Ollerton Roundabout on the heavily congested A614, which skirts Mansfield and Worksop, the Conservative MP for Sherwood – which covers Ollerton – acknowledged that work on the island is long overdue.

He said: “For years we’ve been talking about improving Ollerton roundabout. I recognise that it’s taken a long time but finally we’ve got the money in place, the work is going to start this year and we’re going to solve the problems and the challenges with congestion that this island has brought to the area for many, many years. Finally, a solution is just around the corner.”

The work is one of the latest steps towards removing peak period traffic congestion along the route, while significantly improving journey time for commuters and businesses and unlocking major development sites nearby.

Ollerton roundabout is in line for a major upgrade.

Other planned improvements include the intersection of the A614/A616/A6075 roundabout, Mickledale Lane junction, the A614/Mickledale Lane crossroads and White Post roundabout, and the A614/Mansfield Road roundabout.

The upgrades along the 18-mile stretch on the main north-south local route through Nottinghamshire will also support the construction of 1,330 new homes by boosting access to development sites, a statement issued by the Department for Transport said last year.