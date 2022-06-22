Wednesday, June 22 - roadworks Mansfield and Ashfield motorists need to be aware of

With more cars expected to be on the roads today due to the national rail strikes taking place tomorrow and Saturday, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Roadworks
Clipstone Road West, Mansfield – June 22-23
Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – June 23
Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: New wide base post in original position, fit a new LED lit stem, reinstate centre island
Works location: Centre reservation
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Somercotes Hill, Alfreton – June 23-24
Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Lane, Ravenshead – June 22-23
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – June 23-24
Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Refresh road markings.
Works location: Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
George Street, Sutton – June 22-24
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hawking Lane, Stainsby – June 24-27
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Exc & Lay 10mm W/C And Replace Road Markings
Works location: Exc & Lay 10mm W/C And Replace Road Markings
Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heather Close, Alfreton – June 22-25
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holly Drive, Mansfield – June 22-23
Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Kingsway, Mansfield – June 22-23
Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Kirkby Lane, Pinxton – June 22
Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Kirkby – June 24-28
Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start