Wednesday, June 22 - roadworks Mansfield and Ashfield motorists need to be aware of

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield have a number of roadworks to watch out for this week.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 8:57 am

With more cars expected to be on the roads today due to the national rail strikes taking place tomorrow and Saturday, motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Roadworks

Motorists are urged to be aware of roadworks.

Clipstone Road West, Mansfield – June 22-23

Delays likely - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse – June 23

Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: New wide base post in original position, fit a new LED lit stem, reinstate centre island

Works location: Centre reservation

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Somercotes Hill, Alfreton – June 23-24

Delays likely - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Ravenshead – June 22-23

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – June 23-24

Delays possible - Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Refresh road markings.

Works location: Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

George Street, Sutton – June 22-24

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hawking Lane, Stainsby – June 24-27

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Exc & Lay 10mm W/C And Replace Road Markings

Works location: Exc & Lay 10mm W/C And Replace Road Markings

Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heather Close, Alfreton – June 22-25

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holly Drive, Mansfield – June 22-23

Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Kingsway, Mansfield – June 22-23

Delays possible - Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Kirkby Lane, Pinxton – June 22

Delays possible - Traffic control (two-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Kirkby – June 24-28

Delays possible - Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Planned work about to start

