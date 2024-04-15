Weather warning issued for Nottinghamshire with potential power cuts and travel disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning, which runs from 6.25am to 10pm today, says that strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday. This means there may be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

The Met Office also says some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer and some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Their advice to residents is: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

The Met Office is warning of potential travel disruption today

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.