Warsop basks in morning sun for unique flypast

Warsop residents came out in their droves today (February 22) to witness a unique flypast of some of the air force's most iconic planes.

The military flypast roared over the skies of Warsop Carrs on its way to Sheffield to mark 75 years since the Mi Amigo plane crash tragedy.

Credit Mandy Wilson.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, in 1944.

The Mi Amigo, a United States Air Force aircraft, was returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe in which it was left badly damaged after being attacked by the Luftwaffe.

To mark the anniversary a number of iconic planes flew in formation over the Sheffield park, with the squadron of aircraft initially meeting over the Warsop skies before flying North.

Residents watched in awe as the planes arrived one-by-one and began to circle the area, including an F-15 fighter jet, Ospreys, Typhoons and a Dakota.

Peter Gascogne, 71, visited Warsop Carrs because he was excited to see some "pieces of history".

He said: "I absolutely love planes they have fascinated me since I was a young lad, and when I heard that the fly over was happening I had to come down and see.

"I was going to stay at home but it made more sense to come to somewhere with open space so I can see better.

"I'm mainly here to see the Osprey - it is a proper piece of history."

Leanne Bowles, 42, came down with daughter Louise, 12, to take advantage of the half term sun.

Leanne said: "It's a lovely day today and with it being half term we thought 'why not get out early, see the planes and then make a full day of it.

"The planes we have seen so far were really cool. Louise has never seen the RAF and US Air Force jets before so it is really exciting for her."

The flypast in Sheffield was organised by Tony Foulds, an 82-year-old Sheffield man who was in Endcliffe Park when the plane crashed in 1944.

Tony has tended to the site since the plane crashed and even set up a memorial, which he has looked after in memory of the 10 people who died in the crash.

Commenting on your Chad's Facebook page, fb.com/MansfieldChad, readers said it was "exciting".

Jackie Dexter said: "It was amazing and so loud, I saw three go over Clipstone."

Liz Stimpson added: "Yes I wondered what on Earth was going on!"