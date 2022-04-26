Warning over road closures affecting M1

Drivers in and around Mansfield and Ashfield have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

However, motorists can be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists have been warned to expect slight delays on the M1 due to roadworks planned over the coming days.

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 29, at Doe Lea, to Junction 30, at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until Thursday, April 28, at 6am; M1 northbound, Junction 28, at South Normanton, to Junction 29a, at Markham Vale: Lane closure due to maintenance works. Until Friday, April 29, at 6am; A38, northbound and southbound, Alfreton to M1 J28: Carriageway closures with a diversion route due to carriageway repairs. Until Saturday, April 30, at 6am.

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1 northbound, J29-J30: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From April 29, 8pm, to April 30, 6am; M1 northbound, Junction 26, at Nuthall, to Junction 27, at Annesley Woodhouse: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From April 29, 8pm, to April 30, 6am; M1 southbound, J29-Tibshelf Services: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From Thursday, May 5, at 8pm, to Friday, May 6, at 6am.