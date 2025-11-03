‘Visually disjointed’ Mansfield bus depot to be redeveloped

A Mansfield bus depot is set to be knocked down and replaced to make way for new electric buses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Services Ltd, part of the wider bus and coach operator giant, applied to Mansfield District Council in March this year to demolish the existing bus depot in Sutton Road, A38 highway, Mansfield.

The council officially approved these plans in its portal on Wednesday this week (October 29) following a meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demolishing the current site is being done to “modernise” the facility as existing buildings are “dated” and “visually disjointed” according to plans.

Mansfield bus depot is set to be knocked down and replaced to make for new electric buses

The project’s aim is to help with the operator’s bus fleet transition from diesel to “cleaner” and “quieter” electric vehicles. There is a new fleet of 24 electric buses according to planning documents.

Plans say: “This represents a significant investment in essential public transport infrastructure, supports local employment, and aligns with wider local and national objectives to promote sustainable transport and improve air quality.”

There would also be “substantial visual improvement” to the site and nearby area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing depot building will be knocked down and replaced with a two-storey building along with a main internal area for buses.

There would also be a new separate building for bus wash purposes.

The rest of the site would be cleared and changed to paved space with the charging points for the electric buses.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/