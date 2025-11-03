‘Visually disjointed’ Mansfield bus depot to be redeveloped
Stagecoach Services Ltd, part of the wider bus and coach operator giant, applied to Mansfield District Council in March this year to demolish the existing bus depot in Sutton Road, A38 highway, Mansfield.
The council officially approved these plans in its portal on Wednesday this week (October 29) following a meeting.
Demolishing the current site is being done to “modernise” the facility as existing buildings are “dated” and “visually disjointed” according to plans.
The project’s aim is to help with the operator’s bus fleet transition from diesel to “cleaner” and “quieter” electric vehicles. There is a new fleet of 24 electric buses according to planning documents.
Plans say: “This represents a significant investment in essential public transport infrastructure, supports local employment, and aligns with wider local and national objectives to promote sustainable transport and improve air quality.”
There would also be “substantial visual improvement” to the site and nearby area.
The existing depot building will be knocked down and replaced with a two-storey building along with a main internal area for buses.
There would also be a new separate building for bus wash purposes.
The rest of the site would be cleared and changed to paved space with the charging points for the electric buses.
