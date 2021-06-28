UPDATE: Trains now running again between Mansfield and Nottingham
Trains are now running again on the Robin Hood Line between Mansfield and Nottingham.
However, train operator East Midlands Railway says there may be the ‘odd residual delay’ for a time as the service gets back to normal.
Trains were disrupted for a second time in as many weeks on Monday morning after signal cabling was stolen close to Nottingham Station.
It led to services being diverted along a different route and no trains calling at Hucknall, Newstead or Bulwell.
Network Rail engineers have now replaced the stolen cables and the line is open again.
EMR tweeted: “After a theft of signalling cables near Nottingham earlier today, the line has now reopened on our Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop route.
“The cables have been replaced, however, some residual delays may remain.”
