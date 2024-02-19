News you can trust since 1952
UPDATE: Robin Hood Line to remain closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop until this afternoon

Services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop are being disrupted due to an ongoing line part-closure after thieves struck overnight.
By John Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:04 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:37 GMT
Signalling cables habe been stolen from the line near Worksop and, as a result, trains are currently unable to run in either direction between Worksop and Mansfield Woodhouse.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says Network Rail is aware of the theft and the British Transport Police have been at the location throughout the night

A team of engineers is on site this morning to replace the cabling but while this work is going on, the line will be closed between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop with no trains calling at Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell, Whitwell and Worksop.

EMR services are being disrupted this morning due to signal cabling being stolen at Worksop

Trains to and from Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Newstead and Mansfield are unaffected.

On its website, EMR said: “At present we are expecting the problem to be fixed in the next six hours.

"As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.

"We expect our advertised timetable to resume on the affected routes by 3pm.

“You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 60 minutes.

"We have sourced rail replacement buses in both directions between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop.

Please use online journey planners at nationalrail.co.uk to help with your journey today.”

