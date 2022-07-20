UPDATE: No trains to London from Nottingham before 11.30am

East Midlands Railway (EMR) had been hoping to get London services running again from 10am after track safety inspections had taken place on the line between Kettering and London.

These have been completed – however, due to ongoing disruption around London, no services are currently able to leave St Pancras, meaning services to and from Nottingham are still unable to run.

EMR tweeted: “At the moment their services are not able to run out of London St Pancras due to service disruption from the hot weather yesterday.

There are no trains running from Nottingham to London until 10am

"We are hoping to be able to run our normal service this afternoon.

"Please check National Rail here for information.”

Local services along the Robin Hood Line serving Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby are running as normal.