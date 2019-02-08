UPDATE: M1 re-opens after ‘serious crash’- but drivers should still expect heavy traffic

The M1 has re-opened after a serious crash between J28 and 27.

Officers were called at 3.30am this morning (Friday, February 8) following a collision between a lorry and two cars on the M1 southbound, between Junctions 28 and 27.

The motorway was closed ‘for more than six hours’ while a recovery operation took place.

A woman, believed to have serious injuries, has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Highways England confirmed all lanes are now open.

However, motorists should still expect heavy traffic.