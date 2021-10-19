UPDATE: M1 preparing to re-open after full closure between Hucknall and Mansfield due to police incident
Police are preparing to re-open the M1 in Nottinghamshire after a police closed the motorway in both directions between junction 27 for Hucknall and junction 28 for Mansfield for much of the morning.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:50 pm
On its Twitter feed, Derbyshire Police said: “The M1 between J28 and J27 is now being re-opened in both directions, but it will take a while for the traffic to clear.
"Thank you to drivers for their patience.”
The closure has led to significant congestion and long tail backs covering several miles in both directions.