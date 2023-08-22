But the motorway remains closed southbound between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 28 for Mansfield as the extensive clean-up operation continues.

Posting on X, National Highways East Midlands said: “The M1 has reopened northbound between J28 and J29 near Mansfield.

"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean up works, which are likely to be ongoing throughout the rest of the day and into the morning.”