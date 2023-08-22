UPDATE: M1 open again northbound after tanker fire but still shut southbound between Mansfield and Chesterfield
The M1 has reopened northbound between junctions 28 and 29 following a tanker fire earlier today.
But the motorway remains closed southbound between junction 29 for Chesterfield and junction 28 for Mansfield as the extensive clean-up operation continues.
Posting on X, National Highways East Midlands said: “The M1 has reopened northbound between J28 and J29 near Mansfield.
"The southbound carriageway remains closed for recovery and clean up works, which are likely to be ongoing throughout the rest of the day and into the morning.”