UPDATE: M1 fully re-opened and drivers thanked for patience during closure between Hucknall and Mansfield

The M1 is currently closed in both directions between junction 27 and junction 28. Photo: Google Earth

On its Twitter feed, Derbyshire Police said: “The M1 between J28 and J27 is now being re-opened in both directions, but it will take a while for the traffic to clear.

"Thank you to drivers for their patience.”

The closure has led to significant congestion and long tail backs covering several miles in both directions.

The motorway was shut in both directions between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesmansaid around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.

“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopened.