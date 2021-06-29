The M1 has partially re-opened northbound in Nottinghamshire

The delays are due to an earlier collision which led to a full closure of the motorway northbound between junctions 26 and 28.

The vehicles involved have since been cleared.

However, Highways England reports that a substantial amount of fuel has covered the carriageway, meaning the motorway remains only partially reopened.

Three of the four lanes northbound remain closed between junction 27 and junction 28 whilst the major clean-up operation continues.

Traffic is passing the incident in lane four but the queue of congestion approaching the scene spans approximately six miles back to junction 26 and average speeds are just 15mph.