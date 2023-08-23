Lanes one and two were still closed this morning for emergency repairs following yesterday’s (Tuesday) tanker fire which saw the whole whole section of the motorway closed north and southbound for much of the day.

The northbound section reopened last night but the southbound section remained closed for the huge clean-up operation.

All lanes are now open again on the M1 southbound. Photo: Google

These have now been completed and all southbound lanes are now open again.

Posting on X, National Highways East Midlands, said: “Emergency resurfacing works are now complete and all lanes have re-opened on the M1 southbound between J29 & J28 near Mansfield following a vehicle fire yesterday.

"Delays are clearing, please have a safe onward journey.