Mansfield and Ashfield motorists will have these road closures tand roadworks to avoid nearby or make time for in the coming weeks.

Southwell Road West, Mansfield, between junction with Adamsway and 278 Southwell Road West, Friday, December 8, 9.30am to 2pm, lane closure for EMDD works to repair faulty loop detectors

Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale, at the junction of Main Road, 24-hour temporary three-way signals from Monday, December 4 to Wednesday, December 6 for carriageway repairs.

M1, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 19, slight delays: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 31, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

M1, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 11: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, lane closures due to drainage works.

M1, from 8pm October 30 to 6am December 19: M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 29, lane closures for survey works.

M1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28: M1 northbound, junction 26 to junction 27,lane closure due to maintenance work.

A52, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30: A52 westbound, Bramcote, lane closure due to maintenance work.

M1, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 12: M1 northbound and southbound, Trowell services to junction 27, lane closures for drainage works.

A52, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6: A52 westbound, Bardhills roundabout to M1, junction 25 roundabout, lane closures for carriageway resurfacing.