Upcoming motorway lane closures for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers to be aware of

Mansfield and Ashfield motorists will have new road closures to avoid nearby on both the M1 and A38 this week.
By John Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:11 GMT
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A38, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 (Mansfield) to junction 29a (Markham Vale), entry and exit slip road, lay-by and lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

Lane closures will be in place on the M1 in the coming weeks. Photo: OtherLane closures will be in place on the M1 in the coming weeks. Photo: Other
• M1, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesely) to junction 26 (Bulwell and Nuthall), lane closure due to works on behalf of Camway Installations.

• M1, from 8pm November 2 to 5am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 28 (Mansfield), lane closure for safety repair works.

• M1, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 (Hucknall and Annesley) to junction 28 (Mansfield), lane closures for construction work.

• A38, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 28 (Mansfield) to junction 29 (Chesterfield), slip road and lane closures for construction works, diversion routes via National Highways network and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, Tibshelf Services to junction 29 (Markham Vale), lane closures due to maintenance work.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

