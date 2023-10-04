Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

• A52, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Bramcote to Bardhills roundabout, Lane closures for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A52, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bramcote to Priory, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broxtowe motorists should note upcoming road closures in the next week

• M1, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Trowell Services to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bardills roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bramcote, Lane closure for local authority works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• M1, from midday, to 2pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27, mobile hard shoulder closure due to training.