Upcoming Broxtowe road closures for motorists to get ready for
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
• A52, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 westbound, Bramcote to Bardhills roundabout, Lane closures for drainage works.
• A52, from 8pm October 2 to 5am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bramcote to Priory, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• M1, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, Trowell Services to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A52, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bardills roundabout, Lane closures due to maintenance work.
• A52, from 8pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Bramcote, Lane closure for local authority works.
• M1, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M1, from midday, to 2pm on October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 27, mobile hard shoulder closure due to training.
• M1, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, slip road and lane closures due to horticultural works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.