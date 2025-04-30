Two-hour delays on M1 northbound heading towards Bulwell and Nuthall junction

Large traffic queues are still in place on the M1 northbound heading towards junction 26. Photo: Other

There are severe delays of up to two hours on the M1 northbound this evening between junction 23A for East Midlands Airport and junction 26 for Bulwell and Nuthall.

Following a significant lorry fire late last night (Tuesday), emergency resurfacing of the M1 northbound near Nottingham was required in three of the four lanes.

Emergency resurfacing began with lanes one, two and three being closed throughout the day today (Wednesday) with National Highways area team crews working hard to repair the carriageway and restore the M1 to full capacity.

At around 5.25pm today, lane emergency resurfacing of the damaged road surface in lane three was complete and the lane closure removed.

But lanes one and two remain closed for ongoing emergency repairs.

Delays of up to two hours above usual journey times are reported on approach to the resurfacing operation, with congestion stretching back approximately 10 miles to junction 23A.

National Highways said: "Road users are also advised to be aware of significant delays on local roads in the area as traffic looks to divert and avoid these delays.

“If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via National Highways regional X feed.

National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 1235000.