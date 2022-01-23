The M1 once it had re-opened souithbound in the aftermath of the accident

Two vans and a lorry are believed to have been involved in the collision, which happened on Thursday, January 20, at about 2.45am.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 was closed between Junction 26, at Nuthall, and Junction 25, at Sandiacre, for most of the day while emergency services attended, reopening just before 6pm.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Two men sadly lost their lives following this tragic incident and their families have now been informed.

“Our thoughts are firmly with their families and friends and specially trained officers are working with them and providing support during this extremely difficult time.

“We would continue to urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 34 of January 20, 2022.”

The northbound carriageway re-opened mid-morning but all four lanes southbound remained closed throughout the day for accident investigation and clear-up work to take place.

A diversion was put in place and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Two lanes reopened in time for the evening rush hour on Thursday, at about 4.30pm, but the other two lanes remained shut into the evening for re-surfacing work to take place.

All remaining closures ended in the early hours of Friday.

