Trains running as normal again between Nottingham and London after signal problems fixed
Mainline rail services between Nottingham and London St Pancras are running as normal again today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Services yesterday (Wednesday) were disrupted across the East Midlands Railway (EMR) mainline network after signalling problems saw he line closed all day between Wellingborough and London.
However, on it’s website this morning (Thursday), EMR is reporting that the issues have been resolved and fixed and they are running a niral timetable again today
For the latest advice and information on EMR services, visit the EMR website.