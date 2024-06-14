Trains between Nottingham and London to be affected by engineering works
On that day, Network Rail will carrying out the final stages of work to modernise signalling controls between Wellingborough and London.
As a result, the mainline will be closed all day between Wellingborough and London with no trains able to run.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) and Thameslink will be providing a range of rail replacement bus routes to support customers completing their journey.
However, passengers should expect to see journey times extended by between 30 and 60 minutes on average.
EMR customers are also advised to check their ticket restrictions before using any other operators to avoid any unnecessary charges.
Tickets for ‘EMR only’ routes must be used on its planned replacement bus services.
Passengers travelling to Luton Airport Parkway are advised to check EMR's website for details regarding the rail replacement schedule.
Philippa Cresswell, EMR customer service director, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on June 23 check their journeys in advance by looking for journey updates on the EMR website.
“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work and EMR services will be running where possible.
“Customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the vital signalling work takes place.
"This work will greatly benefit our customers in the future with more reliable journeys to and from London.”
A detailed explanation of how services are affected can be found at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations/no-train-service-between-wellingboroughbedford-and-london-st
