Train operator expects to run normal timetable despite further union action

Train operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) has said it expects to run a normal timetable this week despite further measures taken by the train drivers’ union ASLEF.

By John Smith
Published 14th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Members of the ASLEF and RMT unions took strike action last week and over the weekend.

And ASLEF members will be taking further strike action on May 31 and June 3.

In addition to that, from May 15 to 20, ASLEF has also withdrawn non-contractual overtime

EMR is confident timetables will run as normal this weekEMR is confident timetables will run as normal this week
Despite this, EMR expects to run its normal timetable on both mainline services between Nottingham and London St Pancras and regional and local services, including on the Robin Hood Lane between Nottingham and Worksop which serves Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Mansfield, Sutton and Kirkby.

However, trains may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

EMR advices that customers should ensure they check their full journey before travelling and are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, managing director for EMR, said: "We have worked hard to put in place a plan which should allow us to run our normal timetable.

"However, there is still a risk that some trains may be may be subject to short notice alterations and cancellations.

"Customers are advised to check their journey is still possible before setting off.”

