Traffic delays likely after collision on Stockwell Gate

Traffic delays are likely after two cars collided with each other on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from Mansfield and Ashfield fire stations were in attendance at the crash, which happened just before 11am on Monday, October 15.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield are at the scene of a collision between two cars on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield.

"Please avoid the area if possible as there may be traffic delays."

Stagecoach East Midlands has confirmed that its Number 1 route, which travels from Mansfield to Sutton and Alfreton via Stockwell Gate, is now back to regular service following the incident.