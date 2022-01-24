Traffic chaos after A38 closed from M1 near South Normanton

Motorists have been urged to ‘plan alternative routes’ and ‘give themselves extra time for their journeys’ after a major road near Sutton was closed.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:00 am
The A38 was closed southbound from Junction 28 of the M1.

Derbyshire Police said, just after 7am today, that part of the A38 was ‘closed following a collision earlier this morning’.

A force spokesman said: “The southbound stretch was shut this morning between Junction 28 of the M1 and Alfreton.”

The road was shut southbound between Junction 28 of the M1, for Mansfield and Sutton at South Normanton, and the B600 Nottingham Road, at Somercotes.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said a van and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Police closed the carriageway to allow work at scene, with traffic diverted and drivers have been warned of delays.

All lanes are reported to have since been reopened, although heavy congestion and queuing traffic remains.

The spokesman said: “Motorists should plan alternative routes and give themselves extra time for their journeys.”

