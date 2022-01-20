Traffic bulletin: Road users advised to allow extra time for their journeys following Notts M1 incident

The police-led incident has closed the southbound carriageway between Junction 26 and Junction 25 in Nottinghamshire and is expected to remain closed throughout the day for investigation work to take place.

Traffic should follow the solid diamond diversion on local roads as follows:

Exit at J26 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A640 eastbound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious collision has closed a section on the M1, which will stay closed for most of the day

The roundabout with the A6002 take the fourth exit.

Follow the A6002 southbound to the mini-roundabout with the A6007 near Bramcote Hills Park.

Turn left on to the A6007 eastbound to the Bramcote Island roundabout with the A52.

Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A52 Brian Clough Way.

Remain on the A52 to J25 of the M1 roundabout. Take the second exit to re-join the M1 southbound.

Matthew Catto, National Highways duty operations manager for the East Midlands, said: “Due to the volume of traffic we would normally expect on the M1 during the morning rush hour we expect severe delays in the area and also on local roads as people follow the diversion.

“We advise road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.”

For traffic updates follow @HighwaysEMIDS on Twitter.