East Midlands Railway has said it is working on plans to ensure it can still run as many services as possible, both locally on the Robin Hood Line, which serves Mansfield and Ashfield, and nationally on the main line between Nottingham and London and Sheffield.

However, EMR warned some services could be affected.

On its website, EMR said: “The RMT union has confirmed its members will be taking strike action on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three days of rail strikes have been announced for this month which could affect local and national services

“This will have an impact on the level of services which East Midlands Railway is able to operate.

“EMR has extensive contingency plans in place and will run as many services as possible.

"Service information and timetables will be available very shortly.

“Please continue to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest information.”

The RMT said more than 50,000 railway workers are set to walk out ‘in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989’ in a row over pay and redundancies.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1 per cent and rising.

“Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

“Rail companies are making at least £500 million a year in profits, while fat-cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

“RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways.”