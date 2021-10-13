This is where you can expect to get held up by roadworks around Mansfield and Ashfield
This is where you might get help up in traffic with planned roadworks in the days ahead around Mansfield and Ashfield . . .
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:02 pm
Skegby Road, Kirkby, from 9am to Friday, October 22. Two-way temporary lights will be in operation to allow for repairs. Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield, between October 27 and 29. Two-way temporary lights while workmen excavate a damaged manhole. Hamilton Road and Station Road, Sutton, between October 26 and 29. Two and three-way temporary lights, to refresh road markings overnight.