This is where you can expect to get held up by roadworks around Mansfield and Ashfield

By Andy Done-Johnson
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:02 pm

Skegby Road, Kirkby, from 9am to Friday, October 22. Two-way temporary lights will be in operation to allow for repairs. Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield, between October 27 and 29. Two-way temporary lights while workmen excavate a damaged manhole. Hamilton Road and Station Road, Sutton, between October 26 and 29. Two and three-way temporary lights, to refresh road markings overnight.

