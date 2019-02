We’ve provided the crime figures for all the main stations our readers may use, plus the passenger numbers for 2018. However, we should point out that travelling by train is still a very safe option. British Transport Police add that busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime.





Attenborough Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers - 55,839

Beeston Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers - 287,028

Bleasby Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 0 incidents; 2017 - 0 incidents. Passenger numbers - 2,969

Bingham Railway Station. All crime: 2018 - 1 incident; 2017 - 7 incidents. Passenger numbers - 29,509

