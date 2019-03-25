Mansfield accident black spots

These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Mansfield

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Mansfield.

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last three years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

Date: 03/01/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

1. Beck Lane

Date: 13/02/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

2. Chesterfield Road South

Date: 02/02/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

3. Chesterfield Road South

Date: 24/03/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

4. Westfield Lane

