These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Mansfield
These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Mansfield.
All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last three years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.
1. Beck Lane
Date: 03/01/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1