These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Mansfield

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last three years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

1. Beck Lane Date: 03/01/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

2. Chesterfield Road South Date: 13/02/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

3. Chesterfield Road South Date: 02/02/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

4. Westfield Lane Date: 24/03/2018. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

