These are the 10 worst roads in Ashfield for accidents

Before the coronavirus lockdown, there were more than 300 accidents causing death or injury on Britain’s roads each day.

This number has reduced significantly throughout lockdown as the number of vehicles on our roads has decreased dramatically, but new data has now been released that shows the most dangerous roads in each council area of England, Scotland and Wales.

In the five years from January 1 2014 to December 31 2018, there were more than 670,000 accidents causing injury or death on Britain’s roads.

This works out as an average of 367 serious accidents every single day.

A spokesperson for road safety charity Brake said there were steps drivers could take to prevent accidents, such as slowing down, not using mobile phones when driving and getting their eyesight tested regularly.

But the spokesperson also said there needs to be ‘greater investment in road traffic enforcement so that people who do drive dangerously and break the law, endangering themselves and all other road users, are caught and punished’.

All 380 authorities have been ranked by ‘rate of accident’, which calculates the number of accidents per 10,000 population in the area.

Ashfield ranks 181st in the list with a total of 1,286 accidents while neighbouring Mansfield ranks 140th, with a total of 1,193 accidents in the five year period.

Ashfield’s larger population means the rate of accidents in the district is significantly lower than Mansfield, coming out at less than 102 per 10,000 residents, while Mansfield’s comes in at 110.

Unsurprisingly, the City of London tops the list.

With very few people living within the city boundaries, their rate of accidents is a shocking 2,145 per 10,000 residents.

According to this recent data, these serious road accidents are most likely to happen: with a male driver who is aged 26 to 35, on a Friday, between 5pm and 6pm, and on an A-road.

Here we have compiled the 10 roads rated the worst for serious accidents in Ashfield, from the data supplied

Some of these will come as no surprise, with the A611 Derby Road and the A38 topping the list – two of the busiest roads in the Ashfield area.

1. A611 The A611 is ranked the worst in Ashfield for accidents, with 118 in the 5 year period. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. A38 The A38 was ranked 2nd, with 108 accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. B6023 The B6023 which runs through the middle of Sutton ranks 3rd, with 67 accidents. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. B6021 This ranked 4th, with 60 accidents over the period of data analysed. Photo: Google Photo Sales