Bus workers at Stagecoach East Midlands – covering key services in Mansfield and Worksop – are set to strike over a “poor pay offer”, the RMT union has announced.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers – RMT – is calling on Stagecoach East Midlands to pay their staff a “decent wage” and provide “good working conditions” – arguing that low pay is endemic within the bus industry.

The stoppages that are due to take place are as follows:

02:00 hours on Monday, November 27, 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

02:00 hours on Monday, December 4, 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

02:00 hours on Monday, December 11, 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

02:00 hours on Monday, December 18, 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Bus drivers currently earn £10.93 an hour when they start the job with it rising to £12.50 after one year's service.

Stagecoach’s latest financial report shows that it has paid out dividends to shareholders worth £47.5m, according to the union.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said, "The huge endorsement for strike action by our Stagecoach members reflect the growing disgust amongst bus workers at being taken for granted while their pay continues to fall in real terms.

"Management need to come up with a reasonable offer that deals with the poverty pay and poor conditions in the industry.

"However, if Stagecoach bosses remain intransigent, our members are fully prepared to take further industrial action on and into the new year if necessary.”

More information on bus services can be found at www.stagecoachbus.com

A spokesperson from Stagecoach East Midlands said: “We are committed to working with the trade union to agree improved terms and conditions for our staff based in Worksop and Mansfield.

“We've been in talks for some time and we are continuing to work towards an acceptable settlement, which meets aspirations and maintains the long term viability of the business.”