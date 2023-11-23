Stagecoach bus strikes suspended in Mansfield and Worksop following new offer

Stagecoach workers at Mansfield and Worksop depots will be balloted on a new pay offer in a referendum.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers – RMT – called on Stagecoach East Midlands to pay their staff a “decent wage” – arguing that low pay is endemic within the bus industry.

Following the latest pay offer, the union announced it had suspended the 48 hour strike action planned for 27 November after Stagecoach produced an offer which – if accepted – would take bus drivers wages to £15 an hour.

Stagecoach East Midlands.

It is worth 18.7% as part of a multi-year deal for all grades in the company with significant back pay.

RMT is recommending acceptance of the offer and the referendum will close on November 30.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate our members on this show of industrial strength and determination which has significantly moved management.

”Strong organisation and being prepared to take significant stoppages has given our negotiators the leverage needed to achieve this new offer.