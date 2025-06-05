Unlike neighbouring Derbyshire, where speed camera locations are publicly accessible, obtaining this information in Mansfield and Ashfield has been challenging – as speed cameras in Nottinghamshire are not publicly disclosed.

In previous years, your Chad issued updates on speed camera locations in the area, both mobile and fixed, but this information has proven challenging to obtain.

Before Covid, the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership issued locations on a regular basis to warn drivers where they may expect to find them, but this practice came to a sudden halt without explanation.

Over the last 12 months, your Chad has approached Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Council for this information on numerous occasions, but have been unsuccessful at accessing it.

Police mobile speed camera unit.

For a period we were passed backwards and forwards between the two, with both claiming it was the other’s responsibility.

It was only after significant work from the communications team at the council that it was established that it was, indeed, the responsibility of the police to do so.

Several months ago, Nottinghamshire Police came back to us to say they were working on a formal deployment plan for their mobile speed cameras and would be citing them at ad hoc locations until then.

Although police are not legally required to publicly reveal the locations of speed cameras, either fixed or mobile, many other forces across the country have shared this information as an act of transparency.

For example, colleagues at Derbyshire Times have shared the locations of mobile speed camera units for June 2025.

With all roads, drivers must adhere to the speed limit according to the type of road and vehicle, regardless of the presence of speed cameras.

The speed limit is the maximum allowed speed.

When asked about the locations of Mansfield and Ashfield, a spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police stated that they cannot disclose specific sites where Safety Camera Vans will be deployed in the coming months.

This is because they are still in the process of developing a formal deployment plan.

Instead, the vans will be deployed on an ad-hoc basis at locations with existing injury and fatal collision histories, as well as areas that receive local complaints, across the county.

At your Chad, we will continue to request these locations to share with readers, similar to our Derbyshire counterparts.