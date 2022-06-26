Spate of roadworks across Mansfield and Ashfield in coming days

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time with a number of roadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Roadworks

Alfreton Road, Sutton – June 28

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Replace gully grate and frame.

Works location: 159 Alfreton Road, Sutton, with a traffic light head across the island on the other side.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mansfield Road, Kings Clipstone – June 28

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Replace kerbs

Works location: Mansfield Road at junction with Goresthorpe Lane, Kings Clipstone.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood – June 27-29

Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Entire Length

Works location: entire length

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Street, Pinxton – June 28-July 7

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Carriageway resurfacing

Works location: West End to Victoria Road

Responsibility for works: Derbyshire County Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Abbott Road, Mansfield – June 27-July 11

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: S278 removal of temporary Site Access

Works location: just north of its junction with Penniment Lane

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bedford Avenue, Mansfield – June 27-29

Delays possible – Traffic control (give & take)

Responsibility for works: Cadent

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ellesmere Road, Mansfield – June 27-30

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Frederick Street, Sutton – June 28

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Traffic light head

Works location: Traffic light head in conjunction with work taking place on Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Mansfield – June 27-30

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – June 27-29

Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Gully Cleansing

Works location: Entire Length

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandy Lane, Mansfield – June 27-July 1

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodlands Way, Sutton – June 28

Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Traffic light head

Works location: Woodlands Way, traffic light head in conjunction with work taking place on Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

M1 – June 27-July 1

Delays possible – Lane closure

Description: Communications – M1 northbound and southbound Junction 27, at Annesley, to J28, at South Normanton, lane closure due to maintenance works.

Works location: M1

Responsibility for works: National Highways