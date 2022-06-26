Spate of roadworks across Mansfield and Ashfield in coming days

Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and leave extra time with a number of roadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Roadworks
Alfreton Road, Sutton – June 28
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Replace gully grate and frame.
Works location: 159 Alfreton Road, Sutton, with a traffic light head across the island on the other side.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mansfield Road, Kings Clipstone – June 28
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Replace kerbs
Works location: Mansfield Road at junction with Goresthorpe Lane, Kings Clipstone.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood – June 27-29
Delays likely – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Entire Length
Works location: entire length
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Street, Pinxton – June 28-July 7
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Carriageway resurfacing
Works location: West End to Victoria Road
Responsibility for works: Derbyshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Abbott Road, Mansfield – June 27-July 11
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: S278 removal of temporary Site Access
Works location: just north of its junction with Penniment Lane
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bedford Avenue, Mansfield – June 27-29
Delays possible – Traffic control (give & take)
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ellesmere Road, Mansfield – June 27-30
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Frederick Street, Sutton – June 28
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Traffic light head
Works location: Traffic light head in conjunction with work taking place on Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Linden Road, Mansfield – June 27-30
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lowmoor Road, Kirkby – June 27-29
Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Gully Cleansing
Works location: Entire Length
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandy Lane, Mansfield – June 27-July 1
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Woodlands Way, Sutton – June 28
Delays possible – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Traffic light head
Works location: Woodlands Way, traffic light head in conjunction with work taking place on Alfreton Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
M1 – June 27-July 1
Delays possible – Lane closure
Description: Communications – M1 northbound and southbound Junction 27, at Annesley, to J28, at South Normanton, lane closure due to maintenance works.
Works location: M1
Responsibility for works: National Highways
Current status: Work in progress