Shocking video shows two schoolboys risking their lives clinging on to the back of a moving bus in Kirkby

The idiotic pair were captured on camera hanging on to the Trentbarton service as it went through the town on Thursday (May 13).

Liz Todd, 32, said she couldn't believe her eyes when she spotted the youths risking their lives while balancing on the back of the Nottingham-bound number 3 bus.

The carer had been travelling home along Berry Avenue at about 3.30pm when she saw the pair riding on the rear bumper in the middle of busy school-run traffic.

This is the shocking moment two reckless schoolboys hang on to the back of a bus for more than a minute before jumping off in Kirkby. Photo: Elizabeth Todd/SWNS

She filmed the moment the youngsters precariously held on to the back of the vehicle for more than a minute, before jumping off and running away.

Mum-of-two Liz, from Kirkby, said: “I just couldn’t believe my eyes that these two young lads were on the back of a bus doing something so stupid.

“I didn’t see them get on but I noticed them on the back after the bus stopped to pick up some people, so I think they got on then and hung on for about a minute.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was so shocked. I had to record it because I couldn’t believe what they were doing.

“The bus wasn’t actually going that fast but they could’ve fallen off at any time. I was worried they would fall off and get run over by myself or another car.

“First one boy jumped off and then the other followed. In the video you can hear me swearing because I was so shocked.

“I was shouting ‘are you mad, are you mad?’ but they ignored me.

“I showed it to my daughter and her friend and they recognised the boys from year nine at a local school.

“I don’t know if someone has reported it to the school, but I think they should know about it.

“I put the video on Facebook and it’s got more than 13,000 views. I wasn’t expecting it to go viral.

“Some people on Facebook are saying it’s so funny but it’s only funny until someone gets seriously hurt.

"But other people are saying it is disgusting. It was selfish of them and dangerous for other people too.

“If it helps people not to do things like that in future, I’ve done a good thing by sharing the video.”

A shocked Trentbarton spokesman said the bus driver would have been ‘completely unaware’ of the boys’ ‘reckless actions’.

“We were shocked to see this footage,” said the spokesman.

"Not only are these boys endangering their own lives, they are also risking the safety of other road users.

"Our driver would have been completely unaware of their reckless actions.

“Our message to these boys in particular, and any other young people thinking of trying something similar, is simple – do not risk a broken bone or worse.

"If our CCTV cameras record such dangerous behaviour, we will report it to the police.”