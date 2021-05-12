Serious crash closes A60 in Nottinghamshire
Motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route after a serious crash on the A60 north of Cuckney.
Police were called to the scene close to Dukeries Garden Centre, near Holbeck, at around 4.15pm today after a report of a collision involving two cars.
Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and the road is expected to be closed for some time until it has been cleared.
Insp Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a serious collision that has left two people requiring hospital treatment.
“I would encourage drivers to avoid the area and take an alternative route on their journeys as the road will be closed for at least three hours whilst we make the area safe.
"I’d like to thank the public for their understanding at this time”
