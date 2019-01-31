Serious collision on A1 northbound to cause delays

Firefighters and Nottinghamshire Police are currently dealing with a collision on the A1 northbound.

The incident, near Markham Moor, happened at about 11.15am and firefighters have warned that there will be delays in the area.

The A1M northbound. Picture from Google Images

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews from Tuxford Retford and Newark are currently dealing with a collision on the A1 northbound near to Markham Moor.

“Delays are expected in the area, so please plan an alternative route if possible.”

It is unknown the extent of any injuries.

More to follow.