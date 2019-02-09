Secret event to cause road closures across Mansfield town centre

Most of Mansfield’s inner ring road circuit will be closed to traffic on Sunday, February 10, while “special guests” are in town.

The closures will take place between 3am and 11am, and diversions will be in place within the inner ring road area “for public safety”.

The Four Seasons Shopping Centre will be open as normal but the Four Seasons multi-storey car park will open at the later time of 11am.

Pedestrian access within the town centre will be restricted at certain times, so the best way to access the main shopping area of Four Seasons will be via Stockwell Gate.

Walkden Street multi-storey car park will also be open from 11am, while all other council car parks, including Stockwell Gate North, will be open as normal.

Pedestrain access into the town centre will be restricted at times.

A spokesman for the council said: “If you normally park overnight in Rosemary Street or Four Seasons car parks please be aware you will not have access until after 11am on Sunday.

“If you need to get a taxi in Mansfield Town Centre between 3am and 11am on Sunday, please use the rank on Leeming Street as the ranks on Quaker Way and Queen Street will be unavailable.

“Please be aware there will be no on-street parking on the following streets during the road closures:

“Albert Street, West Gate, Market Street, Quaker Way, Leeming Street from its junction with Clumber Street, Westgate and Stockwell Gate.

“Any vehicles parked on these streets between 3am and 11am will be removed for safety reasons.

“The organisers have asked us to apologise on their behalf for any inconvenience.”