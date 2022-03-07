Drivers face rush-hour backlog after lights fail at island near M1 junction 26
Motorists are facing rush-hour traffic backlogs this morning (March 7) after the failure of traffic lights at a major island that allows access to junction 26 of the M1.
The signals near Nuthall roundabout have been stuck on red.
Travelwise Nottingham reported the issue via its social media channels at 7.45am.
It said in a tweet: “Temporary traffic signals on the junction of Nuthall Road, Stockhill Lane, have failed and are stuck red.
“Please be aware this is causing significant delays on the inbound A610 back to Nuthall Roundabout.
“Allow extra time for your journey.”
