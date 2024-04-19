Drivers should be aware of roadworks happening now and planned for the coming weeks in Mansfield and Ashfield. Photo: Google

Stop and go boards will be in operation from 9am to 3pm each day until Tuesday, April 23, along a stretch of Kirkby Road between the A38 and Garth Avenue.

Temporary lights are in operation between 9am and 3.30pm each day until Friday, April 26 on Pinxton Lane in Kirkby, north west of Mayfield Street for flood alleviation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has also given notice of two temporary footpath closures in Forest Town, Mansfield from 8am to 6pm each day from Monday, May 27 to Wednesday June 12 while gas mains replacement work takes place.

The closures will be on Almond Rise to Link Path from its junction with Almond Rise in a southerly direction for 30 metres and Barringer Road to Holly Court from its junction with Alder Close in an easterly direction for 45 metres.