Roadworks round-up for Mansfield and Ashfield
Stop and go boards will be in operation from 9am to 3pm each day until Tuesday, April 23, along a stretch of Kirkby Road between the A38 and Garth Avenue.
Temporary lights are in operation between 9am and 3.30pm each day until Friday, April 26 on Pinxton Lane in Kirkby, north west of Mayfield Street for flood alleviation works.
The council has also given notice of two temporary footpath closures in Forest Town, Mansfield from 8am to 6pm each day from Monday, May 27 to Wednesday June 12 while gas mains replacement work takes place.
The closures will be on Almond Rise to Link Path from its junction with Almond Rise in a southerly direction for 30 metres and Barringer Road to Holly Court from its junction with Alder Close in an easterly direction for 45 metres.
The closures will be continual throughout the works period.