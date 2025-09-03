Roadworks: Mansfield, Kirkby, Hucknall and Sutton road closures and roadworks

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.
1. Thorpelands Avenue, Mansfield
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the road on September 15 from 8am to 6pm. Photo: Google
2. Sherwood Hall Gardens, Mansfield
Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15. Photo: Google
3. Stuart Avenue, Mansfield
Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15. Photo: Google
4. West Bank Lea, Mansfield
Temporary traffic management will be in place from 8am on September 15 until 4pm on September 17. Photo: Google