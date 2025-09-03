These are upcoming road closures and roadworks planned for Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Roadworks: Mansfield, Kirkby, Hucknall and Sutton road closures and roadworks

By John Smith
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 16:34 BST
Roadworks and road closures are a part of everyday life for motorists, so it helps to know when roads you use will be affected.

We’ve checked Via East Midlands’ – who take care of highways for Nottinghamshire Council – website to see what main roadworks and road closures are in place or planned for Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Hucknall and neighbouring towns and villages in the coming days.

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the road on September 15 from 8am to 6pm.

1. Thorpelands Avenue, Mansfield

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the road on September 15 from 8am to 6pm. Photo: Google

Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15.

2. Sherwood Hall Gardens, Mansfield

Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15. Photo: Google

Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15.

3. Stuart Avenue, Mansfield

Road closed from 7.30am on September 24 until 5pm on October 15. Photo: Google

Temporary traffic management will be in place from 8am on September 15 until 4pm on September 17.

4. West Bank Lea, Mansfield

Temporary traffic management will be in place from 8am on September 15 until 4pm on September 17. Photo: Google

Related topics:SuttonMansfieldHucknallEast Midlands
