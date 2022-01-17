Road closures: Plenty for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers to watch out for

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 28, at South Normanton, to Junction 29, at Doe Lea: Slip road closure with diversion routes and lane closures due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am;

Roadworks will be taking place in the M1 in the coming days.

M1 southbound, Junction 30, at Barlborough: Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place. Until January 19, at 6am;

M1 southbound, Woodall Services to Junction 29a at Markham Vale: Lane closures, including lay-bys, due to maintenance works. Until January 22, at 6am;

M1 northbound, Junction 26, at Nuthall, to Junction 32, at Brampton-en-le-Morthen: Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster: Until February 12, at 11.59pm;

M1 northbound and southbound, J29 to J30: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am.

Closures

A further 12 closures are due to begin in the coming weeks:

M1 northbound, Junction 27, at Annesley, to J28: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 17, at 8pm, to January 18, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J30: Lane closure for barrier repair: From January 19, at 8pm, to January 20, at 6am;

M1 southbound, Junction 31, at Aston, to J30: Lane closure for barrier inspection. From January 19, at 8pm, to January 20, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J27: Slip road lane closures due to maintenance work. From January 19, at 8pm, to January 25, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J29 to J28: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 23, at 8pm, to January 24, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30 to J29a: Lane closures for structure inspections. From January 25, at 8pm, to January 26, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J28: Lane closure due to communication maintenance. From January 26, at 8pm, to January 27, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J27 to J26: Lane closure due to electrical works. From January 26, at 8pm, to January 27, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J26 to J27: Lane closures due to maintenance work. From January 27, at 8pm, to January 28, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30 to J29: Lane closures due to maintenance work. From January 29, at 8pm, to January 30, at 6am;

A38/M1 southbound, J29a to J28: Slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 30, at 8pm, to January 31, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J27 to J26: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 31, at 8pm, to February 31, at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.