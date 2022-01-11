Road closures: Plenty for Mansfield and Ashfield drivers to watch out for

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound and southbound, J29 at Doe Lea to Junction 30 at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work, until June 1, at 6am;

Roadworks will be taking place in the M1 in the coming days.

M1 northbound and southbound, J28 at South Normanton to J29: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work, until June 1, at 6am;

M1 southbound, Woodall Services to Junction 29a at Markham Vale: Lane closures including lay-bys due to maintenance works, until January 22, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30: Carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, with diversion route, until January 19, at 6am.

Closures

A further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

M1 southbound, J27 at Annesley to Junction 26 at Nuthall: Lane closures due to maintenance works, from January 13, at 8pm, to January 14, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J29a to J28: Lane closures due to maintenance work, from January 13, at 8pm, to January 14, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J29 to Tibshelf Services: Lane closure due to maintenance work, from January 12, at 8pm, to January 14, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J27-J28: Lane closure due to maintenance works, from January 17, at 8pm, to January 18, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J31 at Aston to J30: Lane closure for barrier inspection, from January 19 at 8pm, to January 20, at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.