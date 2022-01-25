Road closures: Mansfield and Ashfield drivers warned to expect ‘slight delays’

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 28, at South Normanton, to Junction 29, at Doe Lea: Slip road closure with diversion routes and lane closures due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks will be taking place in the M1 in the coming days.

M1 northbound, from Junction 27, at Annesley, to Junction 32, at Morthern: Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster. Until February 12, at 11.59pm;

M1 northbound and southbound, J29-Junction 30, at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am.

Closures

A further 13 closures are due to begin in the coming weeks:

M1 southbound, J30 to Junction 29a, at Markham Vale: Lane closures for structure inspections. From January 25, at 8pm, to January 26, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J28: Lane closure due to communication maintenance. From January 26, at 8pm, to January 27, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J27-Junction 26 at Nuthall: Lane closure due to electrical works. From January 26, at 8pm, to January 27, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J26-J27: Lane closures due to maintenance work. From January 27, at 8pm, to January 28, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30-J29: Lane closure due to technology works. From January 27, at 8pm, to January 28, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J30-J29: Lane closures due to maintenance work. From January 29, at 8pm, to January 30, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J29a-J28: Slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 30, at 8pm, to January 31, at 6am;

M1 southbound, J27-J26: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From January 31, at 8pm, to February 1, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J26-J27: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From February 1, at 8pm, to February 2, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J28: Lane closure for maintenance works. From February 1, at 8pm, to February 2, at 6am;

A38/M1 northbound, A38 Clover Nook to Tibshelf Services: Lane closure due to maintenance works.• From February 3, from 8pm, to February 4, to 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, J26-J28: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works. From February 5, at 8am, to February 6, at 5pm;

M1 southbound, J29a-J29: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From February 5, at 8pm, to February 7, at 6am.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.