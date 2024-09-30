Road closures in Ravenshead following serious crash

By Kate Mason
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:32 BST
The A60 Mansfield Road in Ravenshead is closed following a serious collision.

Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision on the road just after midnight on Monday (September 30).

The road is closed between Larch Farm cross roads and the Newstead Abbey turn in.

A police spokesman said: “These delays are expected to remain in place for some time, so we’d advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

“Thank you for your understanding while we deal with this incident.”

