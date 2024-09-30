Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A60 Mansfield Road in Ravenshead is closed following a serious collision.

Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision on the road just after midnight on Monday (September 30).

The road is closed between Larch Farm cross roads and the Newstead Abbey turn in.

A police spokesman said: “These delays are expected to remain in place for some time, so we’d advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

“Thank you for your understanding while we deal with this incident.”