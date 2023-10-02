News you can trust since 1952
Road closures in and around Mansfield to watch out for this week

Road closures in and around Mansfield may cause delays up to half an hour for drivers this week.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Drivers in and around Mansfield will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Drivers in and around Mansfield will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Mansfield will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A38, from 8pm January 3 to 6am October 21, will see moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road will close due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

