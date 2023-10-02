Road closures in and around Mansfield to watch out for this week
Road closures in and around Mansfield may cause delays up to half an hour for drivers this week.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2023
Drivers in and around Mansfield will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm January 3 to 6am October 21, will see moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29, slip road will close due to structure maintenance, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.